Indian workers in Israel: In the line of fire?

The Indian government’s travel advisory issued on Friday, telling Indians to avoid travelling to Israel and Iran in view of the mounting tension and possibility of war, comes a week after the first lot of Indian workers left for Israel.

Indian trade unions had earlier protested the government-to-government agreement on both moral and ethical grounds, as well as on considerations of security and apprehension of discriminatory practices.

A prime concern was the wages to be paid. Palestinian construction workers in Israel were being paid Rs 33,210 per day (1,500 NIS or Israeli new shekel) but there is no clarity if Indian workers too will receive the same wages, since construction workers in India earn Rs 10,000-20,000 a month. Incidentally, 1 NIS is worth approximately Rs 23.

On 5 April, Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon announced the departure of the first batch of Indian construction workers for Israel, recruited as replacements for Palestinian workers barred from working in Israel following the 7 October attack by Hamas.

Gilon’s statement to the media that the first batch of over 60 workers had left for Israel was confirmed by India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who told newspersons, “As you are aware, these workers have gone to Israel as part of a government-to-government agreement that we have signed with the country.”

A debate has been raging in Knesset, the Israeli parliament, about whether to import workers from foreign countries so as to lessen Israel’s dependence on Palestinian workers, or to employ Palestinian workers from Judea and Samaria to cover the present shortfall.