Indian workers in Israel: 5,020 men from Uttar Pradesh make the cut

A total of 5,020 persons have been selected from among 7,094 candidates who applied for skilled labour jobs in war-torn Israel, as part of an agreement between the government of Israel and the Indian government. Israel has been facing a labour shortage owing to the war in Gaza, which resulted in work permits of Palestinians being cancelled.

On 21 December 2023, India had said it had not held any discussion with Israel on the possibility of Indian workers replacing Palestinian labourers in that country.

Following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, an Israeli readout had said the two leaders discussed "advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to the State of Israel".

On 20 December, a senior executive of the Israel Builders Association said a team of "selectors" from Israel had visited India last week and another senior delegation would leave for India next week to begin the process of recruiting thousands of workers to be taken to Israel to fill the acute shortage faced by its construction industry in the wake of work permits for all Palestinians being cancelled owing to the Israel-Hamas war.

"Let me clarify what we said in Parliament and what we said in Parliament stands," ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing when asked about the issue in December.