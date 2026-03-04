US Congress set to vote on Trump’s Iran war decision

The US Congress is heading towards a vote on Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s decision to launch military action against Iran, setting up a significant test in Congress as the conflict spreads across the Middle East with no clear American exit strategy.

The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, would require congressional approval before further US attacks are carried out. A similar bill is expected to be voted on in the House of Representatives later this week.

The measures face difficult prospects in the Republican-controlled Congress and would almost certainly be vetoed by Trump even if passed. Still, the vote marks a key moment for lawmakers, whose positions on the five-day-old conflict could influence the future direction of the war and its political consequences ahead of upcoming elections.

“Wars without clear objectives do not remain small. They get bigger, bloodier, longer and more expensive,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference on Tuesday. “This is not a necessary war. It's a war of choice.”

Trump administration seeks support

The Trump administration has been working to rally support in Congress since launching surprise strikes on Iran on Saturday. Senior officials have held multiple briefings for lawmakers this week in an effort to reassure them that the conflict remains under control.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that the administration did not intend to expose American troops to unnecessary danger.

“We are not going to put American troops in harm's way,” Rubio said.

However, the conflict has already resulted in US casualties. Six American service members were killed over the weekend in a drone strike in Kuwait, while hundreds of people across the region have died in the fighting.

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of deploying US ground troops in Iran, though he has suggested he hopes to end the current bombing campaign within weeks.

The administration’s stated goals for the war have also shifted in recent days, ranging from preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons to crippling its navy and missile programmes.