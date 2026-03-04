Explained: How Iran’s missile-centric strategy is testing US-Israel defence capabilities

Iran has increasingly relied on a missile-centric military doctrine to challenge the United States and its regional allies, using a combination of large ballistic-missile inventories, drones, proxy forces and advanced evasion technologies to overwhelm air-defence systems across the Middle East.

The approach is centred around anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) strategy in which Iran attempts to deny adversaries freedom in military action by threatening bases, ports and energy infrastructure across the region through mass missile strikes and coordinated proxy attacks.

The doctrine has been on display during the current escalation in the aftermath of the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, in which Iranian retaliatory strikes have targeted US military installations and allied infrastructure in countries including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The strategy relies on numerical missile salvos combined with technological improvements in guidance, manoeuvrability and survivability.

Diversified missile arsenal

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force operates a wide range of ballistic missiles capable of striking targets across the Gulf and the eastern Mediterranean.

Short-range ballistic missiles such as the Fateh-110 and Fateh-313 can strike targets between 300 km and 500 km away with an estimated circular error probable (CEP) of about 10–100 metres.

Other short-range systems including the Zolfaghar missile (range around 700 km, CEP roughly 10–30 metres) and the Qiam-1 and Qiam-2 missiles (700–800 km range) allow Iran to target US bases and allied infrastructure across the Gulf region.

These systems are capable of reaching countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, all of which host US military installations.