US could lose the war and why Trump will send troops to invade Iran

In 2024, months before the November election in the United States, he predicted the victory of Donald Trump. He had also predicted then that in 2025 Trump would lead the US to war with Iran because that was a promise he had made to Israel in return for support in the presidential election. He also predicted the US would lose the war. Professor Jiang Xuequin is now back to predict that US will be sending in ground troops to invade Iran, because both Saudi Arabia and Israel want him to. The US president has not ruled out American boots on the ground even as several analysts in the US believe it will be disastrous.

“I use game theory and I basically see geopolitics as a game played by different players who are trying to maximise their own self-interest. So, I don’t really look at ideology. I basically focus on self-interest,” he told one of the interviewers.

Professor Jiang Xuequin is blunt while explaining why he believes the US will lose the war. The US military, he argues, was designed to fight the ‘cold war’, for dominance, flexing muscles and to ‘shock and awe’ with its military might. It was designed to show authority and American power. The American military, he believes, is not geared to fight a modern, 21st century war. The huge US war machine is costly, bulky, sluggish, slow-moving and bereft of strategic thinking, he asserts. On top of all this, he declares, the US military is corrupt with Pentagon and the Generals happy to commission weapons and armaments so that they receive their ‘cuts’.

“Given my analysis of how the war is progressing, I think that Iran has many more advantages over the United States,” Jiang said, adding “The reality is, right now, it’s a war of attrition between the United States and Iran, and Iranians have been preparing 20 years for this conflict…in their religion, this is a war against the great Satan…they have had many practice runs. Last June was a 12-day war when the Iranians were able to examine and analyse the strike capacities of both the Israelis and the Americans, and they have had a lot of time, eight months, to prepare fully for this new attack,” he explained.