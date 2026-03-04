US could lose the war and why Trump will send troops to invade Iran
Canadian-born historian Jiang Xueqin — known for forecasting geopolitical trends — has drawn attention after warning US may send ground troops into Iran
In 2024, months before the November election in the United States, he predicted the victory of Donald Trump. He had also predicted then that in 2025 Trump would lead the US to war with Iran because that was a promise he had made to Israel in return for support in the presidential election. He also predicted the US would lose the war. Professor Jiang Xuequin is now back to predict that US will be sending in ground troops to invade Iran, because both Saudi Arabia and Israel want him to. The US president has not ruled out American boots on the ground even as several analysts in the US believe it will be disastrous.
“I use game theory and I basically see geopolitics as a game played by different players who are trying to maximise their own self-interest. So, I don’t really look at ideology. I basically focus on self-interest,” he told one of the interviewers.
Professor Jiang Xuequin is blunt while explaining why he believes the US will lose the war. The US military, he argues, was designed to fight the ‘cold war’, for dominance, flexing muscles and to ‘shock and awe’ with its military might. It was designed to show authority and American power. The American military, he believes, is not geared to fight a modern, 21st century war. The huge US war machine is costly, bulky, sluggish, slow-moving and bereft of strategic thinking, he asserts. On top of all this, he declares, the US military is corrupt with Pentagon and the Generals happy to commission weapons and armaments so that they receive their ‘cuts’.
“Given my analysis of how the war is progressing, I think that Iran has many more advantages over the United States,” Jiang said, adding “The reality is, right now, it’s a war of attrition between the United States and Iran, and Iranians have been preparing 20 years for this conflict…in their religion, this is a war against the great Satan…they have had many practice runs. Last June was a 12-day war when the Iranians were able to examine and analyse the strike capacities of both the Israelis and the Americans, and they have had a lot of time, eight months, to prepare fully for this new attack,” he explained.
Why Trump will send in ground troops: Despite military strategists saying that it would be disastrous to send in ground troops, the Professor believes the US president will still do so. “If this war goes sideways, and Trump is forced to use ground troops, he will probably get approval from Congress and this will get him emergency war powers which will allow him to influence the midterms…so, Trump is thinking about a third term, and at the ballot box he probably won’t bet it. But if there is a war going on and you can delay the elections and you have emergency war powers, and people rally around the flags, then he probably will get a third term,” the professor explained.
Reading President Trump and his motivation: On 5 January 2026 on a podcast hosted by Glenn Diesen, Professor Jiang had this to say about the US President: “He’s a Mafia boss. And that’s what people don’t really understand about him. You know, he’s not the President of the United States, he’s the Mafia boss. And once you appreciate that, then he’s easy to deal with…just don’t trust him. Just don’t take what he says seriously. Just don’t believe anything he says. You know, he’s going to do what is in his own personal best interest, not necessarily the best interest of the United States, but his own best interest. He’s going to do what makes him look good. This Maduro raid was counterproductive for the United States. It really hurt the American standing around the world. It made America look like a criminal enterprise. But he doesn’t care because it made him look good on TV.
On Why Iran is targeting the Gulf Countries: The GCC countries get 90 per cent of its food from the Strait Hormuz… I know a lot of people are talking about the disruptions to the global economy, but right now the Iranians are actually threatening the very existence of Saudia Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar. And why this is important is that the gulf states are really the linchpin of the American economy. Jiang explained that he believes the entire US economy is currently “propped up by AI investments and data centers…a lot of that comes from the gulf states…so, if the gulf states are no longer able to sell oil and are no longer able to finance this AI bubble in the United States, then this AI bubble will burst and with it will burst the entire American economy which is really a financial Ponzi scheme. So, that’s a dire situation that the Americans are facing right now.”
