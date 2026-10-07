11 Indian sailors injured after vessel hit in Hormuz; India condemns attack

The injured sailors were evacuated with assistance from Omani authorities and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. India thanked Oman for its assistance.

The MEA said the repeated attacks on shipping in the region were a matter of “deep concern” and called for an immediate cessation of such incidents.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said.

Separately, India condemned an attack on the merchant vessel Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and several crew members, including Indians, were injured.

The injured were rescued by Romanian authorities and taken for medical treatment. The MEA said the three Indian nationals who were part of the vessel’s crew were safe.

India expressed appreciation for the “swift action” taken by Romanian authorities.

The MEA said attacks targeting commercial vessels and seafarers were seriously disrupting international maritime traffic and global commerce.

“India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern,” the ministry said, reiterating its call for dialogue and diplomacy to end ongoing conflicts.

India and Liberia had also launched the 25-nation Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers during the UN General Assembly in September. The initiative aims to strengthen the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks.

With PTI inputs