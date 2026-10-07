11 Indian sailors injured after vessel hit in Hormuz; India condemns attack
MEA calls for an end to attacks on commercial shipping; injured sailors evacuated to Khasab
A projectile struck Panama-flagged MT On Peace in the Strait of Hormuz, injuring 12 crew members, including 11 Indians
The MEA called for an immediate end to attacks on commercial shipping and said the injured sailors were evacuated to Khasab, Oman
India also condemned an attack on Royad Mammadov; three Indian crew members were reported safe
Eleven Indian crew members were injured on Tuesday after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting India to strongly condemn the attack and call for an immediate end to assaults on commercial shipping.
The vessel, MT On Peace, was carrying 19 crew members, including 17 Indian nationals. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 12 crew members were injured in the incident, 11 of them Indians.
“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the MEA said in a statement.
The injured sailors were evacuated with assistance from Omani authorities and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. India thanked Oman for its assistance.
The MEA said the repeated attacks on shipping in the region were a matter of “deep concern” and called for an immediate cessation of such incidents.
“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said.
Separately, India condemned an attack on the merchant vessel Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and several crew members, including Indians, were injured.
The injured were rescued by Romanian authorities and taken for medical treatment. The MEA said the three Indian nationals who were part of the vessel’s crew were safe.
India expressed appreciation for the “swift action” taken by Romanian authorities.
The MEA said attacks targeting commercial vessels and seafarers were seriously disrupting international maritime traffic and global commerce.
“India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern,” the ministry said, reiterating its call for dialogue and diplomacy to end ongoing conflicts.
India and Liberia had also launched the 25-nation Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers during the UN General Assembly in September. The initiative aims to strengthen the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks.
With PTI inputs