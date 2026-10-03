Five Indians rescued after projectile strikes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Five Indian nationals were rescued after a projectile struck the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III in the Strait of Hormuz.

India’s Embassy in Oman coordinated the rescue, and all five were brought safely ashore.

The incident follows an attack off Oman last month that killed one Indian seafarer and left 19 others needing rescue.

Five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were rescued after the vessel was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Saturday.

India’s Embassy in Oman said it coordinated the rescue from MT Kazimah III earlier in the day. All five Indians were brought safely ashore, the mission said, thanking Omani authorities for their assistance.

Confirming the rescue in a separate post on X, the MEA reiterated its commitment to the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers working overseas.

The statements did not identify the source of the projectile or provide further details about the circumstances in which the tanker was struck.