Five Indians rescued after projectile strikes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
India’s Embassy in Oman coordinated their rescue from the Kuwait-flagged MT Kazimah III, with all five brought safely ashore
Five Indian nationals were rescued after a projectile struck the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III in the Strait of Hormuz.
India’s Embassy in Oman coordinated the rescue, and all five were brought safely ashore.
The incident follows an attack off Oman last month that killed one Indian seafarer and left 19 others needing rescue.
Five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were rescued after the vessel was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Saturday.
India’s Embassy in Oman said it coordinated the rescue from MT Kazimah III earlier in the day. All five Indians were brought safely ashore, the mission said, thanking Omani authorities for their assistance.
Confirming the rescue in a separate post on X, the MEA reiterated its commitment to the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers working overseas.
The statements did not identify the source of the projectile or provide further details about the circumstances in which the tanker was struck.
Earlier attack killed an Indian seafarer
The incident comes after an attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao off Oman’s east coast last month. One of the 20 Indian seafarers aboard was killed, while the remaining 19 were rescued.
In a statement issued on 23 September, the MEA condemned that attack and expressed condolences to the deceased seafarer’s family. It said the Indian Embassy in Oman was working with local authorities to facilitate the early repatriation of those rescued.
The ministry also expressed concern over repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the region and called for dialogue and diplomacy to ease tensions.
It urged an end to the targeting of merchant vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure, alongside the restoration of safe, unobstructed navigation and trade through the region’s international waterways.
With IANS inputs