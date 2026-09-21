Tanker hit by ‘unknown projectile’ entering Strait of Hormuz, 2 crew injured

A tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” as it entered the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, injuring two crew members, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The two crew members sustained minor injuries, while the vessel continued towards its next port of call under its own power. There was no reported environmental impact from the incident, according to UKMTO. The identity of the tanker and the origin of the projectile were not immediately known.

The incident comes as some commercial vessels have resumed using the strategic waterway, although traffic remains far below pre-war levels. Reuters reported that only 17 commodity vessels crossed the strait over the weekend, compared with 37 the previous week and a pre-war average of about 125 vessels a day.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major global energy route, with about a fifth of the world's oil supply passing through it in normal conditions.

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