Hormuz, Bab-al-Mandeb under pressure: India's oil supplies face a growing West Asia risk

Hormuz traffic falls to single digits, with only 4 vessels crossing on Tuesday.

Houthi attacks put Bab-el-Mandeb under renewed security pressure, threatening a key trade route.

Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline shutdown adds to risks of higher shipping costs and tighter energy supplies for India.

India's oil supplies from West Asia are facing growing risks as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely depressed, the Bab-el-Mandeb shipping route comes under renewed security pressure and a key Saudi Arabian pipeline that bypassed Hormuz has been shut following drone attacks.

The immediate threat is not yet a complete halt in crude supplies to India. The bigger concern is whether alternative cargoes, routes and existing inventories can continue to compensate if the disruption across the region persists, potentially pushing up crude, freight and insurance costs.

Only four vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, down from seven a day earlier and well below the 10-day average of 18, according to Reuters. None of the four vessels was a very large crude carrier or an LNG tanker.

The Strait of Hormuz is particularly important because it is the principal maritime route for oil and gas leaving the Persian Gulf. Before the current conflict, it carried about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply, according to Reuters.

The Bab-el-Mandeb presents a different but connected risk. The waterway, between the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea and is a major maritime route connecting West Asia with Asian and European markets.

Twenty-two vessels crossed Bab-el-Mandeb on Tuesday, compared with 24 a day earlier. The route has come under renewed pressure following Houthi attacks on Saudi assets.

Saudi bypass also disrupted

The pressure on Hormuz has been compounded by the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline after drone attacks damaged the infrastructure.

The pipeline normally carries crude from Saudi Arabia's eastern oil fields and terminals to Yanbu on the Red Sea, allowing shipments to reach international markets without travelling through Hormuz. Its importance has increased as shipping through the strait has come under pressure.

With the pipeline shut, Saudi Aramco has been exploring alternative arrangements to move crude to overseas buyers. Reuters reported that Aramco offered additional cargoes to Asian refiners through ship-to-ship transfers off Oman's Sohar port, outside the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has increased crude loadings from the Ras Tanura and Juaymah terminals inside the Gulf. But those terminals remain on the Gulf side of Hormuz and therefore do not constitute a complete bypass of the strait.

The disruption has already affected some scheduled shipments. At least one Asian buyer with September cargoes due to load at Yanbu was told by Aramco that shipments would be delayed and rescheduled, while some European customers were informed that certain September-loading cargoes would be cancelled. Yanbu loadings had also been suspended, according to Reuters.