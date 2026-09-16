US borrowing costs hit highest level since 2007, fuel inflation concerns

US government borrowing costs have risen to their highest level since 2007, with the 10-year Treasury yield briefly climbing to 5.04% as a sharp rise in oil prices intensifies concerns about inflation.

The yield, which has since eased, is closely watched as a benchmark for government borrowing costs and influences interest rates across the wider economy.

Government bond yields have been rising globally in recent months amid concerns that higher energy prices could fuel inflation and prompt central banks to keep interest rates elevated or raise them further.

The global benchmark oil price rose above $109 a barrel on Tuesday, up from around $86 at the end of August, following renewed concerns over Saudi Arabia's ability to export oil amid rising tensions in the region.

The increase in oil prices has heightened concerns that inflation could remain persistent, potentially complicating monetary policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve.

Investors are anticipating that Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh could raise interest rates to counter inflationary pressures from higher oil prices. US President Donald Trump, however, has consistently argued in favour of lower interest rates to support economic growth.

The US Treasury has also been buying back government bonds in an effort to put downward pressure on Treasury yields. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the intervention as “successful”.