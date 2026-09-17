Pakistan announces austerity measures as Houthi attacks disrupt Red Sea shipping

Pakistan's federal government on Thursday introduced a fresh package of austerity and fuel-conservation measures amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to regional energy supply routes, including a ban on new government vehicle purchases, a 50 per cent cut in fuel allocations for official vehicles and restrictions on business hours.

The measures, notified by the Cabinet Division with immediate effect, also restrict foreign travel by federal government officials for three months and require a single dish to be served at marriage-related functions. The government has additionally ordered a 5 per cent monthly reduction in non-employee-related expenditure during the current financial year.

Under the new rules, shops, markets, shopping malls, bazaars, departmental stores and grocery stores must close by 9pm. Wedding halls, marquees and other venues hosting festive events must close by 10pm, while restaurants, cafes, eateries and food outlets will have to close by 11pm.

Takeaway and home-delivery services are exempt from the 11pm restriction.

Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories, petrol and CNG stations, electric-vehicle charging stations, gyms, sports facilities, IT companies and call centres, are exempt from the revised timings, according to Dawn.

Government vehicles and fuel use

The government has imposed a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles of all types by federal departments. Procurement of durable goods has also been prohibited, except for information technology-related purchases.

The restrictions do not apply to development projects.

Fuel allocations for official vehicles have been reduced by 50 per cent for three months. Operational vehicles of the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies, essential services and the Federal Board of Revenue have been exempted.

The fuel restriction will, however, apply to administrative and non-operational formations of these organisations. Development projects are also exempt from the fuel-conservation measure.