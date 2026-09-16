Explained: Why Yemen’s Houthis have grown stronger through years of war

Years of airstrikes by Saudi Arabia, the United States, Britain and Israel have failed to weaken Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have instead expanded their military capabilities and are now advancing towards the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb strait.

The Iran-backed group has also targeted Saudi oil infrastructure and shipping, raising concerns over a vital global trade route and contributing to wider pressure on energy markets.

The Houthis' resilience is partly attributed to the geography of Yemen, where mountainous and expansive territory allows fighters and military infrastructure to be dispersed. Their access to Iranian expertise, training and sophisticated weapons has also strengthened their capabilities, according to UN and other experts cited by The Associated Press.

Michael Knights, head of research at strategic advisory firm Horizon Engage, described the Houthis as among Iran's most committed and aggressive regional allies, saying their military capabilities had developed rapidly.

Growing arsenal

The Houthis possess ballistic and cruise missiles and drones capable of reaching Gulf states and Israel. They have also used anti-ship missiles and naval drones against vessels in the Red Sea.

Iran denies supplying weapons to the Houthis, which would violate a UN arms embargo. However, Iranian weapons and components have been seized from shipments bound for Yemen, while a 2024 UN experts' report documented extensive military links between the Houthis, Iran and its regional allies.

The group is estimated to have expanded its fighting force significantly. A 2024 UN report estimated that the Houthis had recruited as many as 350,000 fighters, compared with about 30,000 in 2015, when Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war.

The Houthis can use relatively inexpensive drones and missiles to threaten oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. While Iran is believed to provide advanced components such as guidance systems, the Houthis are also capable of manufacturing much of their weaponry domestically.

Saudi Arabia has sophisticated US-supplied aircraft and missile-defence systems, but its ability to intercept repeated attacks could be constrained by supplies of high-end interceptors.