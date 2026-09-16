Saudi Arabia warns of ‘red line’ after Houthi drone intercepted near Mecca
Riyadh says drone was destroyed south of the holy city before entering prohibited airspace; Houthis deny targeting Mecca
Saudi Arabia has warned that the security of Islam’s two holiest sites is a “red line” after its air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the drone was destroyed on Tuesday before it could enter prohibited airspace over the holy city. He said Saudi Arabia would take necessary deterrent measures against the Iran-aligned Houthi group.
“The security of the two holy mosques and the safety of pilgrims is a red line,” al-Malki said, according to the Saudi-led military coalition.
Mecca is Islam’s holiest city and home to sites including the Grand Mosque. It is also the focal point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which attracts millions of Muslims from around the world.
Al-Malki described Tuesday’s incident as the second alleged Houthi attempt to target Mecca. The coalition had previously said that the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards the holy city in July 2017.
The Houthis rejected the allegation. Houthi spokesperson Hazem al-Assad said on X that claims that the group had targeted Mecca were “a worn-out lie” and denied that the incident involved an attack on the holy city.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a grouping of 57 Muslim-majority countries, condemned what it described as a “heinous” attack and blamed the Houthis. It also denounced what it called the “ongoing aggression” against Saudi Arabia.
The incident came amid heightened security alerts across Saudi Arabia following a week of attacks by Iran-aligned fighters, drawing the kingdom deeper into the wider regional conflict.
Saudi authorities issued alerts covering Mecca and other parts of the country on Tuesday. The US embassy in Saudi Arabia subsequently advised American citizens to “reconsider travel” to the country, citing risks including Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting US interests, armed conflict and terrorism.
The embassy also warned against travel to areas near the Yemen border because of the threat of terrorism.
The latest escalation follows territorial gains by the Houthis in Yemen. The group has seized parts of the country's Red Sea coast overlooking the Bab al-Mandab, a strategically important shipping route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
The Houthi advances have raised concerns over maritime traffic and Saudi oil exports, particularly as some shipments have been rerouted because of disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.
The Houthis have also announced several attacks targeting Saudi Arabia in recent days. On Monday, the group said it had launched strikes against an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen.