Pakistan says Makkah defence pact may be activated after Houthi attacks on Saudi

Pakistan has warned that the collective-defence provisions of the newly established Makkah Defence Alliance could be activated following missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi forces on Saudi Arabia.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that there should be “no ambiguity” that aggression against any one of the alliance’s three members — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye — would be considered an attack on all.

His remarks came hours after the Iran-aligned Houthis launched multiple missiles and drones towards Saudi cities and economic and energy infrastructure, injuring at least 73 civilians.

Asif said any unprovoked attack on an alliance member, or an expansion of the conflict in Yemen into Saudi territory, would trigger the provisions of the agreement signed by the three countries in Makkah last month.

“There should be no ambiguity; there is no need for any clarity that this is a joint defence agreement,” Asif told Geo TV, adding that Pakistan would honour its obligations to Saudi Arabia if required.

“We are bound by the terms and conditions of this pact, and, God willing, we will honour them in case there is a need,” he said.

The minister, however, said he was unaware of any communication between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia following the Houthi attacks.

Asif emphasised that the agreement was defensive and did not permit the member countries to initiate attacks against another state. He said the alliance would act collectively only in response to aggression against one of its members.