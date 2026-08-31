Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to hold first meeting under Makkah defence pact

Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia will hold the inaugural meeting of a joint political and defence committee in Istanbul on Monday, marking the first formal meeting under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed earlier this month.

Pakistan will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Foreign Office said.

The Strategic Political and Defence Committee was established under the trilateral agreement to strengthen coordination among the three countries on political and security matters.

The meeting will also be attended by the foreign and defence ministers, as well as the chiefs of general staff, from Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan’s participation in the meeting signifies Pakistan’s historic bonds of friendship with the brotherly countries of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as its desire for lasting regional peace and stability,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pact signed in Makkah

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7 in the Saudi holy city of Makkah.