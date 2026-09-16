Houthi rebels reject Saudi claim of drone attack near Mecca

Yemen’s Houthi movement on Wednesday rejected Saudi Arabia’s claim that it launched a drone towards Mecca, calling the allegation “fabrications and lies” and saying its operations target Saudi military and oil facilities away from Islamic holy sites.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of attempting to mislead the public and denied that the group posed a threat to Islam’s holy sites.

Saree said Houthi operations were directed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases “which are far removed from the sacred sites”.

The statement came a day after the Saudi-led coalition said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace around the holy city.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a “hostile and terrorist act” and said the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a “red line”.

Al-Malki said Tuesday’s incident was the second alleged attempt to target Mecca, referring to a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.

Rejecting Riyadh’s account, Saree alleged that Saudi aircraft had carried out more than 450 airstrikes across several Yemeni provinces over the past week.

He said the strikes involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif, and claimed they had caused civilian casualties. These claims have not been independently verified.

Saree also claimed that Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile.