12 Thai nationals killed in Hamas-Israel violence

At least 12 Thai nationals were killed and 11 others kidnapped since the Hamas-Israel conflict erupted in the Gaza Strip on 7 October, the Foreign Ministry in Bangkok announced on Monday, 9 October.

Addressing the media at a press conference, a Ministry spokesperson said that eight Thai nationals were also injured, CNN reported.

The spokesperson added that the names of all the victims were withheld until their families were informed.

More than 1,000 Thai workers have requested help to be evacuated, CNN quoted spokesperson as saying.

According to the Foreign Ministry, there are approximately 30,000 Thai workers in Israel.