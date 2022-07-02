12 US lawmakers urge Biden to hold India accountable in WTO for its 'trade-distorting practices'

A dozen American lawmakers have written a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to file a formal request for consultations with India at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over its "dangerous trade-distorting practices" that they claim have impacted the US farmers and ranchers.



The Congressmen stated that the current WTO rules allowed the governments to subsidise up to 10 per cent of the value of commodity production.



However, the Indian government continues to subsidise more than half of the value of production for several commodities, including rice and wheat, they said.



India's "lack of rule-following" and the Biden administration's "lack of enforcement" have reshaped the global agricultural production and trade channels by driving down prices, depressing production of rice and wheat commodities, and putting American producers at a disproportionate disadvantage, the Congressmen alleged in the letter.