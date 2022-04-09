132 bodies found in Ukraine mass grave

At least 132 bodies have been found at a mass grave in Ukraine's Makariv town, located some 50 km west of capital Kiev, an official has confirmed.



Speaking to the media on Friday, Makariv's Mayor Vadym Tokar said: "As of yesterday, we have found 132 civilians who have been shot dead by the Russian 'orcs'," Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



He said besides the bodies in the mass grave, corpses were also found in the streets of the town.



Tokar added that 40 per cent of the entire town has been destroyed and many of the buildings cannot be restored.