1,327,474 Afghans displaced last year: IOM

According to the assessment, 1.3 million Afghans fled their homes as internally displaced persons (IDP) in 2021 of which 62 per cent were displaced because of the country's changing political situation.



As a result of the conflict, Afghanistan also witnessed saw a significant surge in out-migrants -- Afghans who have moved or fled abroad from the assessed location -- increasing by 122 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year.