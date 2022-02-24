Over 24mn Afghans in dire need of humanitarian aid: ICRC

"Ambulances can't operate; food supplies are running short for the patients, and they lack adequate medicine."



Meanwhile, the bakeries which are distributing bread for poor people said the number of people begging for bread has recently increased.



Dozens of people gathered in front of a bakery in Kabul to receive a loaf of bread.



"Around 1,200 families come to this bakery. There are some people who help us to distribute it," said Meer Dil, Head of a bakery in Kabul.



Akram, who is a father to five children, said he has been looking for a job to take care of his family, but he failed to find any job opportunity and therefore he is obliged to stand in the line for free bread and take it home for the family.