Red Cross to pay salaries of 10,000 Afghan health workers

The ICRC'S Hospital Resilience Project (HRP) "enables hospitals to buy fuel to run their ambulances, ensure power continuity, provide food for their patients, undergo necessary maintenance and more. It also includes the provision of much needed medical supplies to overcome the disruption of treatment of the patients", the report said.



In response, a spokesperson of the Taliban's Ministry of Health said that "we are attempting to find donors and to reactivate the health centres".