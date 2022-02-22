Afghans seek release of frozen assets

"This is a cruelty, they do not have the right to hold Afghanistan's money as compensation," said Rabani Wahdat, a teacher.



Residents of Bamyan province also took to the streets to urge the release of the assets belonging to the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) held in the US and other countries.



The protests come in the wake of Biden signing an Executive Order on February 11, under which some of the frozen assets will be distributed as assistance to Afghanistan and to victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.



According to the White House, while "the administration will seek to facilitate access to $3.5 billion of those assets for the benefit of the Afghan people", "more than $3.5 billion in DAB assets would remain in the US and are subject to ongoing litigation by American victims of terrorism".