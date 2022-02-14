No high school graduates in Afghan province since 20 yrs

Meanwhile, the residents said that families whose economic conditions are good send their children to educational institutions in the provincial capital Sharana, but those who struggle with severe economic conditions cannot.



"No school has been constructed in our district. Our youth migrated to other countries," Tolo News quoted Zahid, a resident of Barmal district, as saying.



"There was no school in Khoshamand district during the former government's time. The Islamic Emirate (Taliban) should construct us a school," said another resident Mohammad Daud.



The tribal elders called on the Islamic Emirate to construct schools and provide educational opportunities for the residents of these districts.