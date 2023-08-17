135 arrested, probe ordered in attacks on churches and homes of Christians in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities have arrested 135 people in connection with the unprecedented mob attack on 21 churches in Punjab province even as the government on Thursday ordered a high-level probe into the riots and promised to "restore" all the damaged churches and homes of the minority Christian community.

An enraged mob ransacked and torched 21 churches and several houses of Christians on Wednesday over blasphemy allegations in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad district, 130 km from Punjab's provincial capital Lahore. A Christian cemetery and the office of the local assistant commissioner were also vandalised.

"A case has been registered against 600 suspects under terrorism and blasphemy charges," Punjab caretaker information minister Amir Mir said on Thursday.