Prominent Hindu leader of Imran Khan's party quits; condemns attack on Pakistan Army installations

Jai Parkash, a prominent Hindu leader and a minority member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, resigned on Friday, making him the latest politician to quit the former prime minister's party following the May 9 attack on the country's military installations and government buildings.

Following the arrest of Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on May 9, violent protests broke out in several cities across the country during which several government properties were damaged.

Supporters of Khan stormed the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander House in Lahore was torched.