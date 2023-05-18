East Pakistan-like situation, Pakistan heading towards disintegration: Imran Khan
Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan warned that Pakistan may lead to the another disintegration
As the situation outside former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's residence in Lahore remained tense for the second consecutive day, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief blasted the ruling alliance and the Pak Army for stoking violence in the country.
Warning that Pakistan is facing an East Pakistan-like situation, and may be heading for another disintegration, Imran Khan said that the ruling coalition has hatched a conspiracy to pit the army against his party.
In a video-link address from his Zaman Park residence, Khan said the only solution to end political instability was to hold elections.
"The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country's constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone," he said.
"I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster. I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country," Khan said as police surrounded his home.
Speaking about the unrest that followed his arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, Khan asserted that it was a "pure conspiracy" hatched and executed allegedly on behalf of the ruling coalition and the Punjab caretaker government.
"This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink otherwise the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation," he was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.
Defending his criticism of the country's army, Khan said: "When I reprimand the army, it is like I am criticising my kids."
"I have repeatedly stated that I do not interfere in state institutions' internal matters. I did not interfere when I had confirmed reports that the former army chief was conspiring against me," he said, claiming some politicians were telling the current army chief that Khan would de-notify him if voted to power.
Strongly reacting to the Punjab government's claim that some 40 terrorists are hiding at his Zaman Park residence, Khan said the government must search the house in a lawful manner after obtaining a search warrant because his own life was also in danger in the presence of terrorists.
"But don't make this an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country's largest political party PTI," he said.
Khan said a recent survey revealed that Pakistan's 70 per cent population was standing with the PTI and the remaining 30 per cent people with all the parties that are part of the ruling coalition.
Following his video-link address, Khan allowed the electronic and digital media representatives access to his residence to see for themselves that there were no terrorists inside Zaman Park.
The media persons, who visited the house, later reported that there were only domestic workers and some policemen inside the house.
Earlier in the day, he tweeted: "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house".
He also posted some videos showing police taking positions outside his house.
The arrest of Khan on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises triggered unrest in Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan's history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a corps commander's house in Lahore.
Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan's party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.
On Monday, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.
Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.
