East Pakistan-like situation, Pakistan heading towards disintegration: Imran Khan

As the situation outside former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's residence in Lahore remained tense for the second consecutive day, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief blasted the ruling alliance and the Pak Army for stoking violence in the country.

Warning that Pakistan is facing an East Pakistan-like situation, and may be heading for another disintegration, Imran Khan said that the ruling coalition has hatched a conspiracy to pit the army against his party.

In a video-link address from his Zaman Park residence, Khan said the only solution to end political instability was to hold elections.

"The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country's constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone," he said.

"I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster. I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country," Khan said as police surrounded his home.

Speaking about the unrest that followed his arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, Khan asserted that it was a "pure conspiracy" hatched and executed allegedly on behalf of the ruling coalition and the Punjab caretaker government.

"This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink otherwise the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation," he was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.