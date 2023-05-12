Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court, make speech

Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday for pre-arrest bail amid tight security as his party announced a rally on the occasion and asked followers to gather nearby the court for the leader's address.

Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by authorities following the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) order to probe him in the alleged corruption when he was present in the premises of the IHC.

The IHC upheld his arrest but the Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated his incarceration declaring no one could be arrested from inside the court and ordered his release as it directed police to keep him in the Supreme Court’s protection and produce him before the high court at 11 am.