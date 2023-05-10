Watch: PTI supporters storm army establishment in Peshawar after Imran Khan arrest
Video footage displays enraged PTI supporters smashing down the Chaghi Mountain at Peshawar and shouting slogans against the PTI chairman's arrest
Enraged over the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by Pak Rangers, thousands of his supporters on Tuesday stormed an army establishment in Peshawar—the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, considered a stronghold of Imran Khan.
The Rangers, which operate under the Interior Ministry, are usually commanded by officers on secondment from the army.
It is important to mention here that for the first time, PTI supporters atatcked army establishments across the country. The protesters can be heard chanting anti-army, anti-Sharif government slogans in the videos.
PTI supporters set ablaze a monument of the Chaghi Mountain inside the premises of the Peshawar Radio Station, demanding release of Imran Khan.
The Chaghi mountain model was set up in commemoration of Pakistan becoming a nuclear power in 1998.
The Peshawar cantonment and roads leading to the Corps Headquarters and house of the Corps Commander in were sealed.
Video footage displays enraged PTI supporters smashing down the monument with sticks and shouting slogans against the PTI chairman's arrest. They can be heard chanting "Release Imran Khan" and "Shut down Pakistan".
Across Tuesday, PTI supporters stormed and attacked army establishments. In Rawalpindi, they smashed and burnt the gate of the General Headquarters (GHQ) and stole a canon. Similarly at the Corps Commanders' in Lahore, the mob smashed gates, window-panes, torched vehicles and stole peacocks.
The 70-year-old former PM was arrested by Rangers while he was at the Islamabad High Court undergoing a biometric process. The paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines