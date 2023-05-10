Watch: PTI supporters storm army establishment in Peshawar after Imran Khan arrest

Enraged over the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by Pak Rangers, thousands of his supporters on Tuesday stormed an army establishment in Peshawar—the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, considered a stronghold of Imran Khan.

The Rangers, which operate under the Interior Ministry, are usually commanded by officers on secondment from the army.

It is important to mention here that for the first time, PTI supporters atatcked army establishments across the country. The protesters can be heard chanting anti-army, anti-Sharif government slogans in the videos.