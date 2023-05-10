Imran Khan arrest: PTI protesters steal peacock, cannons from Corps Commander's residence

Following the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday by Rangers, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi, and attacked Corps Commander's residence in Cantt, Lahore.

Footage shared on social media shows that the angry protesters smashed and burnt the gate of the General Headquarters (GHQ) while chanting slogans against the arrest; they also stole a cannon from the GHQ.