Imran Khan arrest: PTI protesters steal peacock, cannons from Corps Commander's residence
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters said they are taking back what was bought with awam ka paisa (Pakistani citizen's money)
Following the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday by Rangers, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi, and attacked Corps Commander's residence in Cantt, Lahore.
Footage shared on social media shows that the angry protesters smashed and burnt the gate of the General Headquarters (GHQ) while chanting slogans against the arrest; they also stole a cannon from the GHQ.
Some protesters were seen outside the Corps Commander's house in the Cantt area of Lahore, ransacking and raiding materials from the residence.
"Kaha tha Imran Khan ko na chedna (We had warned you not to harass Imran Khan)" protesters were heard saying while storming the residence and heckling with the security personnel with bats
In video being widely shared on Twitter, PTI supporters can be seen holding peacocks which they stole from the Corps Commander's residence—stating that they are taking back what was bought with awam ka paisa (Pakistani citizen's money).
Imran Khan was arrested by Pak Ranngers while he was at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the hearing of a corruption case. He was arrested despite securing bail against bonds worth PKR 50,000 in all of the cases filed against him.
The arrest came a day after Pakistan's powerful army had accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior army officer.
Protests have since erupted across Pakistan with Khan's supporters torching army vehicles, damaging property and clashing with police personnel.
