Historic Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar vandalised during violent protests over former PM Khan's arrest

Director General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hussian confirmed that the building in Peshawar was attacked by violent protesters, the report added. He said that the protesters wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station.



"The miscreants entered the newsroom and radio audio room and set fire to the furniture inside," he said, adding that a mob also attacked the staff at the office.



Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment, it said.