Islamabad High Court grants two-week protective bail to Imran Khan in corruption case

He then concluded his arguments, saying that he had raised objections in a detailed reply, subsequent to which no further notice was received.

In an informal discussion with journalists during the hearing break, Khan said that he will not resist if his bail plea is rejected.

Contacting his legal team amid fears of arrest, Khan — referring to the clashes — warned that a similar reaction would be seen if he is arrested again.

“I don’t want such a situation to arise again as this is my country and my army,” he said, revealing that the Punjab Police had arrived to him.

The PTI chief did not respond to a question about his experience of being arrested; however, in response to a question regarding claims that he was given “extraordinary relief” compared to other political leaders, Khan said: “Relief in this! I was sitting in the high court, they had no justification to arrest me.” Terming his arrest “abduction”, he said that the warrant was shown to him after he was taken to the jail. “This is the law of the jungle,” the PTI chief asserted.

“Where did the police and the law go? It looks like martial law has been declared here,” he said.

Speaking to media persons during the hearing break, Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan clarified that the lawyers who started chanting slogans were not related to PTI.” Separately, Khan’s supporters clashed with police which stopped them from going anywhere near the IHC building. Geo News reported that they set fire to a police vehicle while police fired tear-gas to disperse them.