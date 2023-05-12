Pak Supreme Court declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Maryam claimed that the chief justice seemed exceedingly pleased with meeting an individual accused of embezzling Rs 60 billion from the national treasury, and was even more delighted in releasing the alleged criminal.

She went on to accuse the chief justice of being responsible for the attacks on crucial and sensitive institutions in the country. She further said that the top judge had become a shield for a miscreant (Khan) and was adding further fuel to the fire.

At the start of the hearing earlier in the day, Chief Justice Bandial asked how an individual could be arrested from the court premises. Justice Minallah observed that Khan had indeed entered court premises.

The court also observed that no one could be arrested from the court without permission of the court's registrar. It observed that the arrest tantamount to denying access to justice without fear and intimation, which was the right of every citizen.

It also said that by entering the premises of a court means surrendering to the court and how a person could be arrested after surrender. “If an individual surrendered to the court, then what does arresting them mean?” the chief justice said.

Khan’s counsel Hamid Khan informed that court that his client had approached the IHC seeking a pre-arrest bail but was arrested by paramilitary Rangers.

The court also took note of about 90 to 100 Rangers personnel entering the court to arrest Khan. “What dignity remains of the court if 90 people entered its premises? How can any individual be arrested from court premises?” the chief Justice asked.

Chief Justice Bandial also at point observed that the National Accountability Bureau had committed “contempt of court”. “They should have taken permission from the court’s registrar before the arrest. Court staffers were also subjected to abuse,” he said.

Khan approached the apex court on Wednesday to set aside the warrants of NAB of May 1 for his arrest and to challenge the decision of the IHC which upheld his arrest.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed distress over the political turmoil and unrest in the country following the arrest of Khan and urged all concerned to look for political solutions, rather than coercion and arrests.

Alvi, who was a member of Khan's party before he became Pakistan's President in 2018, in a long Twitter statement said that he was "alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country".

"I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful," he said.

Khan's several close aides, including former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, party's secretary general Asad Umar and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, were also arrested.