Pakistan: "Enough is enough, ban PTI," demands ruling PMLN

A day after former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's arrest from the Islamabad High Court, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) or PMLN has demanded the ban of PTI.

Calling Imran Khan's party 'a group of terrorists' PMLN launched a campaign on Twitter, demanding ban on the outfit.

PMLN has tweeted, "A group that has launched a direct assault on Pakistan cannot be considered a political organization. They are nothing but terrorists and must be dealt with as such!"

"The state cannot be left at the mercy of these terrorists," PMLN added, using the hastag #BanPTI.

"PTI's actions have crossed the line from politics to terrorism. No more excuses, it's time to treat them accordingly. Let's enforce the law and hold them accountable for their extremist behavior," PMLN has further said.