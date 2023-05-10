Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif declared 'innocent' in money laundering case

During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif's representative Anwar Hussain appeared in the court on behalf of the Prime Minister.



The case was filed by NAB, which alleged that Shehbaz Sharif and his family members were involved in money laundering and illegal transfer of funds through fake accounts.



In December 2020, the FIA had submitted a challan against the two PML-N leaders before the court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of 16 billion PKR in the sugar scam case, Samaa TV reported.



The investigation team has "detected 28 Benami (untitled) accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of 16.3 billion PKR was committed during 2008 to 2018".