Pakistan: Imran Khan addresses nation, says it might be his last before arrest

The mayhem caused by PTI supporters is being responded to by a massive nationwide crackdown on PTI workers and top party leaders.

Till now, several party leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid, Shireen Mazari and many others, have been put behind bars, while over 7,500 PTI workers, allegedly involved in the May 9 riots, have been taken into custody.The military establishment, through its Core Commanders Conference (CCC), and the ruling government, through its National Security Committee (NSC) meetings, have decided not to spare anyone involved in the attacks.



They have decided to hold all the culprits accountable under the relevant terrorism laws, Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act, adding that zero tolerance will be shown to the miscreants.



In a latest move, the Punjab Police gave the PTI and Khan 24 hours to hand over at least 40 terrorists, allegedly kept in hiding inside Khan's residence in Zaman Park.



The roads for Khan seem to be shrinking with every passing hour as experts say that the operation to dismantle Khan and his party is underway, and especially after the May 9 incident, the joint offensive against the former premier may ensure that Khan's anti-establishment narrative, his political future and his party's existence is diminished.