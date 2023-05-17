Pak court extends bar on Imran Khan's arrest till May 31

The court granted the government lawyer's request and adjourned the hearing until May 31, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In a major relief to Khan, the IHC on Friday granted him protective bail for two weeks in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case and barred the authorities from arresting the former Pakistan prime minister in any case registered anywhere in the country until May 15.

The court verdict had come a day after the Supreme Court termed Khan's dramatic arrest from the IHC premises on May 9 “invalid and unlawful”.

A triumphant Khan returned to his Lahore home on Saturday after having locked himself in the IHC premises for hours for fear of re-arrest despite being granted bail on Friday.

The IHC on Wednesday also ordered the release of PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan, declaring their arrest “unlawful”.

The PTI leaders were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 following the violent protests in the country after Khan's arrest.