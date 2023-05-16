Pak high court extends Imran Khan's bail in two cases until June 8

Last week, the IHC had granted 70-year-old Khan bail, barring the authorities from arresting him in all the cases registered beyond May 9 and asked him to approach the Lahore High Court for further relief on May 15.

Khan has been implicated in scores of cases since his ouster from power in April last year. He alleged that all the cases were politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved the verdict on Khan's petition seeking bail in all cases registered against him in Punjab province following his arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case last week that sparked violent protests by his supporters.