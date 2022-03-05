14 injured, over 200 displaced after US apartment complex blast

At least 14 people were injured and over 200 people others displaced following an explosion that destroyed parts of an apartment building complex in the US state of Maryland, officials said.



Three of the injured remain in serious condition, while all residents of the four-storey building in Montgomery County, just several kilometres outside of Washington, D.C., have been accounted for, Xinhua news agency quoted the officials as saying to the media on Friday.



Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said three of the six buildings in the complex have been declared unsafe to occupy, as emergency crews continue to search through the debris.