15 more Sri Lankan Tamil refugees reach Rameswaram

The coastal police reached the spot and took the refugees into custody and shifted them to the Mandapam police station for further inquiry. With the Tamil Nadu government and the Central government going soft on the Tamil refugees reaching Indian shores, the refugees who reached on Monday morning will be shifted to the Mandapam refugee camp after formal inquiries and noting all the details.



Notably, after the economic crisis has engulfed Sri Lanka, 75 refugees have reached the Indian shores, including pregnant women and toddlers. The Indian government has directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide the refugees with shelter and food and to wait for further directions.