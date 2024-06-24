15 police officers killed in terror attacks in Russia's Dagestan

At least 15 police officers were killed in a series of attacks in southern Russia's Republic of Dagestan, RIA Novosti reported on Monday, 24 June, citing local authorities.

The shootings, which also resulted in civilian casualties, occurred on Sunday at two orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in the coastal city of Derbent and Dagestan's capital city of Makhachkala, said the report.

Sergei Melikov, head of the Republic of Dagestan, said that the situation has been brought under control. The fire ignited during the attacks at the synagogue in Derbent has been completely extinguished, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Six armed attackers have been killed," Melikov said on social media, adding that law enforcement officers will continue the manhunt until all participants in the terrorist attacks are captured.