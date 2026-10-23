16 killed, 46 injured after 7.0-magnitude quake hits Tibet

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Tibet kills 16 people, injures 46 and damages hundreds of homes

Rescue teams provide aid as power outages, rockfalls and harsh weather hamper operations

Authorities assess damage and provide shelter and supplies amid ongoing seismic risks

At least 16 people have been killed and 46 others injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Thursday night, 22 October. Emergency teams are working to reach affected communities, rescue survivors and provide medical assistance, while officials continue to assess the damage caused by the tremor.

The earthquake struck Maru township in Baqen County, under Nagqu city in northern Tibet, at around 10:33 pm local time. According to the latest available reports, at least 339 homes have collapsed or sustained damage, while 20 livestock sheds have also been affected.

Of the 46 injured, 11 are reported to be in serious condition, while 35 have sustained minor injuries. Earlier reports had put the number of injured at 32, highlighting how casualty figures have evolved as authorities continue their assessment.

Emergency response teams have been mobilised to assist residents in the earthquake-hit areas. More than 300 police officers have been dispatched to the epicentre, while the regional fire and rescue corps has deployed 347 personnel for search-and-rescue and relief operations, according to reports by Xinhua news agency.

More than 1,600 personnel have reportedly been involved in the wider emergency response. Relief supplies, including tents, temporary accommodation units, folding beds, flashlights and winter clothing, are being distributed to support affected residents.

The earthquake has also disrupted electricity and telecommunications services in some areas. Rockfalls have prompted traffic restrictions on sections of National Highway 317, making access to certain locations more difficult. Railway operations have also faced restrictions as authorities carry out safety inspections.

The region's remote terrain, high altitude and cold weather conditions are adding to the challenges faced by rescue workers. Falling temperatures and the possibility of snowfall have increased concerns about the need for emergency shelter and supplies for displaced families.