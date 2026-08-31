Himachal records 67 quakes in three years, government steps up monitoring

Himachal Pradesh recorded 67 earthquake tremors in the three years to 1 August 2026, with the seismic activity causing an estimated Rs 7.05 lakh in damage to private property, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi told the state legislative Assembly on Monday, 31 August.

In a written reply to a question from BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar, Negi said private property damage was assessed at Rs 4.55 lakh in Chamba and Rs 2.50 lakh in Lahaul-Spiti.

Chamba recorded the highest number of tremors at 26, followed by Lahaul-Spiti with 14, Kinnaur with seven, Kangra with four and Shimla with two during the period.

The strongest earthquake recorded in the state during these three years struck Chamba on 4 April 2024, measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale.

The frequency of tremors is significant given Himachal Pradesh’s location in the seismically active Himalayan belt. The Himalayas were formed by the continuing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, leaving the region criss-crossed by active faults and making large parts of northern India vulnerable to earthquakes. Himachal Pradesh falls largely in high seismic-risk zones, while the steep terrain can compound the impact of earthquakes by triggering landslides, rockfalls and infrastructure damage.