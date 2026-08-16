Himachal rains shut 118 roads as orange alert rings across five districts

Torrential rains have battered Himachal Pradesh, disrupting life across the hill state and forcing the closure of 118 roads, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts on Monday and Tuesday.

The latest spell of rain has lashed parts of Kangra district since Saturday evening, with Dharamshala recording 96.2 mm of rain, followed by Palampur at 55 mm and Kangra at 34.6 mm.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Mandi bore the brunt of the disruption with 48 road closures, followed by Kullu with 32 and Chamba with 11. Sirmaur reported eight closures, Shimla seven, Kangra six, Una four and Lahaul and Spiti two.