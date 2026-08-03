Himachal: MeT cautions of flash flood in 7 districts amid heavy rain forecast
Orange alert for six districts as weather office warns of landslides, waterlogging and rising river levels
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, 3 August warned of a low risk of flash floods in at least seven districts of Himachal Pradesh and issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of the state over the next 12 hours.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre said areas in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts could face flash floods until Tuesday morning.
An orange alert for heavy rain at isolated places was issued for Chamba, Kangra, Una, Solan, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts, while a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across isolated parts of the state will remain in force until 9 August.
The weather office warned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas. It said water levels and discharge in rivers, streams and other water bodies were likely to rise, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.
People have been advised to avoid vulnerable locations, maintain a safe distance from water bodies prone to flash floods, and follow weather and traffic advisories.
Heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life in parts of the state on Monday. In Shimla district's Theog subdivision, a vehicle was damaged after large boulders rolled down a hillside during a rain-triggered landslide at Premghat. In Kullu district's Nirmand area, debris cascading down a hillside reportedly damaged a government school building.
Meanwhile, a purported video showing a bus crossing a damaged stretch of the Luna-Chhatrari road in Chamba district's Bharmour assembly constituency went viral on social media. The footage showed bus staff placing iron angles across a washed-out section of the road to enable the vehicle to cross safely.
Light to moderate rainfall was recorded across several parts of Himachal Pradesh during the 24 hours ending Monday evening.
Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district recorded the highest rainfall at 75.8 mm, followed by Naina Devi (68.2 mm), Una (57 mm), Kothi (35.2 mm), Murari Devi (33 mm), Rampur (30 mm), Dharamshala (28 mm), Gohar (22 mm) and Dadahu (20 mm).
Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 12.4°C, while Hamirpur was the hottest at 32.3°C.
Under the IMD's colour-coded warning system, a yellow alert indicates potentially adverse weather and advises people to remain updated on changing conditions. An orange alert signifies that severe weather is likely and may lead to significant disruption to transport and essential services.
With PTI inputs