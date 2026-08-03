Himachal: MeT cautions of flash flood in 7 districts amid heavy rain forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, 3 August warned of a low risk of flash floods in at least seven districts of Himachal Pradesh and issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of the state over the next 12 hours.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre said areas in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts could face flash floods until Tuesday morning.

An orange alert for heavy rain at isolated places was issued for Chamba, Kangra, Una, Solan, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts, while a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across isolated parts of the state will remain in force until 9 August.

The weather office warned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas. It said water levels and discharge in rivers, streams and other water bodies were likely to rise, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

People have been advised to avoid vulnerable locations, maintain a safe distance from water bodies prone to flash floods, and follow weather and traffic advisories.