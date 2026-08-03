Kerala floods: Death toll hits 15, rescue operations intensify

Two deaths have been reported from Idukki, while one person each died in Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi, where one person also remains missing. Kollam reported two deaths and two missing persons, Malappuram accounted for four fatalities and one missing person, Kannur reported one death and two missing persons, while Kozhikode recorded one fatality.

Overall, seven people remain untraceable as rescue teams continue searching flood-hit areas.

The chief minister said the administration had activated preparedness measures even before the heavy rains intensified. Along with NDRF deployments in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, directions have been issued to mobilise Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Alappuzha and Defence Security Corps personnel in Kannur and Wayanad if the situation deteriorates further.

The disaster has also dealt a severe blow to Kerala's agricultural sector. Preliminary assessments indicate crop damage across nearly 165 hectares, affecting 3,596 farmers, though officials expect the extent of losses to increase after detailed field inspections.

Seeking to allay public fears, Satheesan dismissed rumours circulating on social media regarding the release of water from major reservoirs, describing them as baseless and dangerous.

He said major reservoirs continued to remain well below critical levels, with Idukki at 38.91 per cent capacity, Edamalayar at 46.64 per cent, Banasura Sagar at 52.9 per cent, Kakki at 44.82 per cent, Kallada at 45 per cent, Malampuzha at 35 per cent and Peechi at 34 per cent.

"False reports claiming that water is being released from major reservoirs are creating unnecessary panic. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumours," he warned.

Announcing immediate relief measures, the chief minister said the government had sanctioned Rs 10,000 towards funeral expenses for every deceased person.

Families returning home after floodwaters recede will receive Rs 10,000 as immediate assistance, while those who have lost their livelihoods due to the disaster will be paid Rs 300 per person, limited to two members per ration card, until normalcy is restored.

The families of those who lost their lives will receive compensation of Rs 8 lakh each.

In a significant relief announcement, Satheesan also enhanced financial assistance for families whose homes were completely destroyed in major landslides from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. He indicated that compensation for crop losses would also be revised upward, calling the existing assistance inadequate.

"The current compensation rates are too low. The Agriculture Department has been directed to submit revised proposals, and the enhanced compensation will be announced after the next Cabinet meeting," he said.

Explaining the sudden scale of the disaster, Satheesan described the event as a flash-flood situation triggered by exceptionally intense overnight rainfall.

He noted that there had been no indication until late Sunday night from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that such an extreme weather event was imminent. The exceptionally heavy rainfall developed rapidly during the night, leaving authorities with little time for evacuation.

While warning messages were issued, the chief minister acknowledged that highly localised cloudburst-like events remain difficult to forecast accurately.

"Rainfall exceeding 200 mm is classified as extremely heavy. In several places, rainfall crossed 300 mm, while Vadasserikkara alone recorded nearly 350 mm," he said, highlighting the extraordinary scale of the downpour that unleashed widespread flooding across the state.

With PTI inputs