Kerala govt making every effort to support rain-hit families: Rahul Gandhi
At least eight people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, while eight others remain missing and 13 have been injured following heavy rainfall
Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed to Congress workers and volunteers to actively support relief efforts in rain-ravaged Kerala, expressing grief over the loss of lives and urging people to remain vigilant as rescue operations continue.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply saddened by the destruction caused by incessant rainfall across the state. He offered his condolences to the families of those killed and expressed hope that those reported missing would be found safely, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
He said the Kerala government was making every possible effort to assist affected families and coordinate rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures. Gandhi also called upon Congress workers and volunteers to extend all possible assistance to the ongoing operations.
Advising residents to exercise caution, particularly in the state's hilly regions, he urged people to follow the directions issued by the authorities. He added that Kerala remained united in the face of the crisis and reaffirmed his support for every family affected by the disaster.
According to the state government, at least eight people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, while eight others remain missing and 13 have been injured following heavy rainfall that triggered landslides, flooding and widespread damage in several districts.
The government said 27 houses had been completely destroyed and another 196 had suffered partial damage. A total of 5,792 people have been relocated to 209 relief camps established across the state.
The administration has assured financial and other assistance to the families of those who died as well as to people who have lost their homes and livelihoods.
Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed solidarity with those affected by the disaster. In a message on X, she conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the safe return of those still missing and wished the injured a swift recovery.
She said the Congress-led UDF government was engaged in rescue and relief work on the ground and appealed to Congress and UDF workers to stand with affected communities and provide every possible support.
With PTI inputs