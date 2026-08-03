Kerala govt making every effort to support rain-hit families: Rahul Gandhi

He said the Kerala government was making every possible effort to assist affected families and coordinate rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures. Gandhi also called upon Congress workers and volunteers to extend all possible assistance to the ongoing operations.

Advising residents to exercise caution, particularly in the state's hilly regions, he urged people to follow the directions issued by the authorities. He added that Kerala remained united in the face of the crisis and reaffirmed his support for every family affected by the disaster.

According to the state government, at least eight people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, while eight others remain missing and 13 have been injured following heavy rainfall that triggered landslides, flooding and widespread damage in several districts.