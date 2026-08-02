Kerala battles monsoon fury as 8 die, thousands evacuated
More than 5,700 people have been moved to 209 relief camps set up across the state as rescue and relief operations continue
Relentless monsoon rains have battered Kerala, leaving a trail of destruction across the state as landslides, flooding and waterlogging claimed eight lives, left eight people missing and injured 13 others.
Chief minister V.D. Satheesan said the downpour had caused widespread damage, destroying 27 houses completely and partially damaging 196 others. More than 5,700 people have been moved to 209 relief camps set up across the state as rescue and relief operations continue.
Assuring support for families who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods, Satheesan said the government would extend all possible assistance. He urged residents, particularly those living in hilly regions, to remain cautious despite the easing of rainfall.
The chief minister said elected representatives, officials and volunteers were working together on the ground, while he remained in constant contact with revenue minister A.P. Anilkumar, district ministers and local administrations to monitor the relief efforts.
As the skies began to clear in several parts of Kerala, cleanup operations started in areas submerged by floodwaters. Satheesan appealed to political parties, social organisations and volunteers to join hands in restoring affected communities.
Revenue minister A.P. Anilkumar said the situation was gradually improving, with damaged roads being reopened in many places, although restrictions remained in some areas. Authorities have kept emergency preparations in place as rainfall alerts continue across several districts.
According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), parts of the state recorded intense rainfall of up to 320 mm, triggering floods in low-lying and riverside areas. Kannur’s Ayyankunnu recorded the highest rainfall, while several parts of the northern Malabar region received heavy showers.
The deluge submerged roads, homes and farmlands across districts including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur. Even as rain weakened on Sunday, floodwaters continued to linger in several areas, with residents in places such as Ranni in Pathanamthitta and Kuttanad in Alappuzha relying on boats for movement.
Water levels in several dams began receding after the rains eased, allowing authorities to close shutters that had been opened earlier. However, some power-generation dams in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur remained under red alert.
Pathanamthitta was among the worst-hit districts, with nearly 40 homes damaged across 25 villages, particularly in Ranni and Konni. Additional rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were deployed, while fire force units and fishing boats were kept ready for emergency operations.
Officials said special attention was being given to flood-prone areas such as Aranmula, where water takes longer to drain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for 12 districts, warning of very heavy rainfall ranging between 115 mm and 204 mm.
With rescue teams on standby and communities rallying together, Kerala continues its battle against the aftermath of the monsoon fury, as authorities race to restore normal life across the rain-ravaged state.
With PTI inputs