Kerala battles monsoon fury as 8 die, thousands evacuated

Relentless monsoon rains have battered Kerala, leaving a trail of destruction across the state as landslides, flooding and waterlogging claimed eight lives, left eight people missing and injured 13 others.

Chief minister V.D. Satheesan said the downpour had caused widespread damage, destroying 27 houses completely and partially damaging 196 others. More than 5,700 people have been moved to 209 relief camps set up across the state as rescue and relief operations continue.

Assuring support for families who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods, Satheesan said the government would extend all possible assistance. He urged residents, particularly those living in hilly regions, to remain cautious despite the easing of rainfall.

The chief minister said elected representatives, officials and volunteers were working together on the ground, while he remained in constant contact with revenue minister A.P. Anilkumar, district ministers and local administrations to monitor the relief efforts.

As the skies began to clear in several parts of Kerala, cleanup operations started in areas submerged by floodwaters. Satheesan appealed to political parties, social organisations and volunteers to join hands in restoring affected communities.