Woman dies in Idukki landslide; heavy rain triggers floods across Kerala

A woman was killed after a landslide buried her house in Kerala's high-range Idukki district on Saturday, 1 August, while incessant rain triggered floods and fresh landslides across central parts of the state, with several people feared trapped under debris in neighbouring Kottayam district, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Sumathi, a resident of Adoormala. The district administration said a landslide struck her house in the early hours of Saturday, burying it under debris. Her husband Ravi and the couple's son were rescued by neighbours. Both sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Thodupuzha.

Authorities said the family's house was completely destroyed in the landslide. Sumathi's body was recovered during a search operation carried out by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, the police and the revenue department.

In another incident, a person was reportedly trapped after a landslide hit a house in the Vagamon area of Idukki district. Rescue operations were underway, officials said, adding that traffic came to a standstill after debris blocked the road. At Upputhara, a parked police jeep was damaged in another landslide.