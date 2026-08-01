Woman dies in Idukki landslide; heavy rain triggers floods across Kerala
Several districts report flooding and landslides, with schools shut in many areas due to heavy rain
A woman was killed after a landslide buried her house in Kerala's high-range Idukki district on Saturday, 1 August, while incessant rain triggered floods and fresh landslides across central parts of the state, with several people feared trapped under debris in neighbouring Kottayam district, officials said.
The deceased was identified as Sumathi, a resident of Adoormala. The district administration said a landslide struck her house in the early hours of Saturday, burying it under debris. Her husband Ravi and the couple's son were rescued by neighbours. Both sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Thodupuzha.
Authorities said the family's house was completely destroyed in the landslide. Sumathi's body was recovered during a search operation carried out by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, the police and the revenue department.
In another incident, a person was reportedly trapped after a landslide hit a house in the Vagamon area of Idukki district. Rescue operations were underway, officials said, adding that traffic came to a standstill after debris blocked the road. At Upputhara, a parked police jeep was damaged in another landslide.
The Pullakayar river overflowed, submerging the Kokkayar low-level crossing (chappath). Around six houses in the area were inundated and the affected families shifted to safer locations, officials said.
Several other landslides were reported from different parts of Idukki, while heavy rain disrupted traffic at multiple locations.
A landslide blocked the road between Kattappana and Vazhavara, while rising water levels in the Chottupara stream at Vandiperiyar caused waterlogging on National Highway 183. The road at Nellimala was also blocked, affecting vehicular movement.
Authorities also announced the opening of the shutters of minor dams in the district.
In neighbouring Kottayam district, heavy rain triggered widespread flooding in Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal and Erumeli, inundating residential areas, disrupting traffic and prompting large-scale rescue operations.
A house was buried under debris in a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar, where two people were feared trapped. Search and rescue operations were continuing to trace them.
Erattupetta town witnessed a sudden rise in water levels overnight, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular traffic. Several houses, including those in Nadakkal and Murikkoly, were inundated. Rescue personnel, assisted by local residents, evacuated people stranded on the upper floors of their homes to safer locations. Traffic in the area remained completely disrupted, officials said.
In Koottickal and Mundakkayam, water levels continued to rise after the Manimala and Pullakayar rivers overflowed. The Koottickal causeway and low-level crossing were submerged, while floodwaters entered several houses. Traffic was also disrupted after the Mundakkayam causeway went under water.
Fresh landslides were also reported from hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district. Ranni MLA Pazhakulam Madhu, in a social media post, said heavy flooding had been reported in Ranni and adjoining areas. He urged residents to remain cautious as river water levels had risen to dangerous levels and floodwaters had entered several houses and shops.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to keep rescue teams on alert and advise people in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.
The IMD issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, forecasting very heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.
District administrations have also declared holidays for schools in several districts in view of the forecast of heavy rain on Saturday.
With PTI inputs