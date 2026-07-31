Gujarat issues stay-indoors advisory as IMD sounds red alert for Surat

The Gujarat government on Friday urged residents of Surat city and district to remain indoors for the next 24 hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the region.

Authorities have stepped up emergency preparedness, initiating evacuations from flood-prone localities, activating round-the-clock monitoring and deploying disaster response teams ahead of the expected downpour.

Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya reviewed the preparedness measures at the Surat District Disaster Control Room, where he was briefed by District Collector Tejas Parmar on weather conditions and the arrangements for relief and rescue operations.

Pansheriya said the state government and district administration had completed advance preparations in response to the weather warning and appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, creeks and other vulnerable locations.